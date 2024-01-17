Former National Team Member Talks Club Preparations During Winter Break

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The next program
was broadcasted from the studio of Idman website, Trend reports.
This time, the guest of the site's studio was Amit Guluzade, a
former football player for the national team, champion of
Azerbaijan and Kosovo, who played in seven countries.
He commented on the preparation of the Premier League clubs
during the winter break, the chances of FC Qarabag in the European
League, the choice of Azerbaijani footballers as foreign, and
evaluated the current state of the team.
Trend presents the video version of the interview:
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.