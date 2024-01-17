President Ilham Aliyev United Azerbaijani Society Around Common Dev't Goals - Russian Politician

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has successfully united Azerbaijani society around common development goals with his strong political leadership and outstanding qualities such as excellent education, high intelligence, willpower, broad-mindedness, and benevolence, CEO of the Institute of Political Studies Sergei Markov told Trend .

"During his presidency, Ilham Aliyev successfully addressed a number of critical issues for Azerbaijan. First and foremost, he devised and successfully implemented a strategy for the entire restoration of the Karabakh region. This momentous move represented a significant win for Azerbaijan and received international recognition," the Russian political scientist said.

According to Markov, one of the key moments in solving the challenges was the creation of a strong and modern military, which defeated the Armenian army during the Second Karabakh War in 2020 and demonstrated its effectiveness during the anti-terrorist activities of local character in 2023.

Markov emphasized that another important task that President Ilham Aliyev successfully implemented was the building of a strong economy in Azerbaijan, which not only ensured impressive economic growth, reaching at times up to 30 percent per year, but also demonstrated stability in various sectors, including oil and gas as well as other industries.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev has also created political stability in the country, which has ensured, among other things, the unification of Azerbaijani society around common development goals and the return of the Karabakh region.

According to the political scientist, the formation of a multicultural society, representing a modern community with European-type institutions and profound respect for traditions, was another task successfully accomplished by President Ilham Aliyev.

"In addition, another distinctive feature is interaction with neighboring countries, such as spiritually close countries as Türkiye, countries of the Islamic world, and the post-Soviet region," Markov said.

Sergey Markov emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev is not only an outstanding statesman of our time but also a strong diplomat. The head of the Azerbaijani state masterfully carried out great diplomatic work, building constructive relations with various countries, including those that were in conflict with each other. This applies to relations with Russia and the United States, as well as EU countries.

"It is especially worth mentioning that Azerbaijan, personally President Ilham Aliyev, played an important role in restoring friendly ties between Türkiye and Russia during the crisis in relations between the two countries," he concluded.

