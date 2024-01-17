President Ilham Aliyev United Azerbaijani Society Around Common Dev't Goals - Russian Politician

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has successfully united
Azerbaijani society around common development goals with his strong
political leadership and outstanding qualities such as excellent
education, high intelligence, willpower, broad-mindedness, and
benevolence, CEO of the Institute of Political Studies Sergei
Markov told Trend .
"During his presidency, Ilham Aliyev successfully addressed a
number of critical issues for Azerbaijan. First and foremost, he
devised and successfully implemented a strategy for the entire
restoration of the Karabakh region. This momentous move represented
a significant win for Azerbaijan and received international
recognition," the Russian political scientist said.
According to Markov, one of the key moments in solving the
challenges was the creation of a strong and modern military, which
defeated the Armenian army during the Second Karabakh War in 2020
and demonstrated its effectiveness during the anti-terrorist
activities of local character in 2023.
Markov emphasized that another important task that President
Ilham Aliyev successfully implemented was the building of a strong
economy in Azerbaijan, which not only ensured impressive economic
growth, reaching at times up to 30 percent per year, but also
demonstrated stability in various sectors, including oil and gas as
well as other industries.
He noted that President Ilham Aliyev has also created political
stability in the country, which has ensured, among other things,
the unification of Azerbaijani society around common development
goals and the return of the Karabakh region.
According to the political scientist, the formation of a
multicultural society, representing a modern community with
European-type institutions and profound respect for traditions, was
another task successfully accomplished by President Ilham
Aliyev.
"In addition, another distinctive feature is interaction with
neighboring countries, such as spiritually close countries as
Türkiye, countries of the Islamic world, and the post-Soviet
region," Markov said.
Sergey Markov emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev is not only
an outstanding statesman of our time but also a strong diplomat.
The head of the Azerbaijani state masterfully carried out great
diplomatic work, building constructive relations with various
countries, including those that were in conflict with each other.
This applies to relations with Russia and the United States, as
well as EU countries.
"It is especially worth mentioning that Azerbaijan, personally
President Ilham Aliyev, played an important role in restoring
friendly ties between Türkiye and Russia during the crisis in
relations between the two countries," he concluded.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.