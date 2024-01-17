Azerbaijan Takes Up Measures To Protect Rights Of Its Citizen Jailed In Iran -MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan takes
necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Farid
Safarli, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Aykhan Hajizada, answering questions about Azerbaijani citizen
Farid Safarli being arrested in Iran, Trend reports.
According to the press releases of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan dated March 9, June 2, and August 2, 2023,
since the receipt of information about Farid Safarli, the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in
Tabriz have been working to obtain information about his fate and
state of health, to clarify the issue from the Iranian side, to
protect the judicial and procedural rights of the Azerbaijani
citizen, as well as to provide him with a lawyer.
Hajizada noted that during the court session on July 19, 2023,
the charge of "espionage" brought against Safarli was replaced by
the charge of "attempted espionage."
"During the next stage of the court decision, he was sentenced
to two and a half years' arrest. Employees of the Consulate General
of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz regularly meet with Safarli
in prison, and phone communication was established between him and
his family members. The Government of Azerbaijan continues to take
necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Farid
Safarli," he said.
