Azerbaijan Takes Up Measures To Protect Rights Of Its Citizen Jailed In Iran -MFA


1/17/2024 5:04:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan takes necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Farid Safarli, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada, answering questions about Azerbaijani citizen Farid Safarli being arrested in Iran, Trend reports.

According to the press releases of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan dated March 9, June 2, and August 2, 2023, since the receipt of information about Farid Safarli, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz have been working to obtain information about his fate and state of health, to clarify the issue from the Iranian side, to protect the judicial and procedural rights of the Azerbaijani citizen, as well as to provide him with a lawyer.

Hajizada noted that during the court session on July 19, 2023, the charge of "espionage" brought against Safarli was replaced by the charge of "attempted espionage."

"During the next stage of the court decision, he was sentenced to two and a half years' arrest. Employees of the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz regularly meet with Safarli in prison, and phone communication was established between him and his family members. The Government of Azerbaijan continues to take necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of Farid Safarli," he said.

