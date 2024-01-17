Houthis Confirm Attack On Cargo Ship Off Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) claimed responsibility for the attack on the Greek cargo ship Zografia off the coast of Yemen, the military representative of the movement Yahya Sariya wrote in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

He noted that several missiles were fired at the crew of a ship heading to Palestinian ports.

Sariya added that the crew did not respond to warning signals.