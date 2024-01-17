(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan
successfully ended the 30-year Armenian occupation of its lands,
not relying solely on international law, which the West often
follows in theory. Instead, the accomplishment stemmed from
dedicated efforts of the Azerbaijani Army. Achieving this was not a
simple task. Crucial factors included substantial progress in
building a robust army, securing new avenues for strengthening, and
ensuring the Azerbaijani Army had access to modern weaponry.
Additionally, enhancing the material capabilities and advancing the
military knowledge of army officers were pivotal steps in this
endeavor.
From the outset of his presidency, Ilham Aliyev, as the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, actively addressed this matter and took
substantial strides toward modernizing the armed forces. The annual
allocation of funds from the state budget to the Armed Forces of
Azerbaijan raised concerns not just in Armenia but also among
certain Western groups. Consequently, President Ilham Aliyev found
himself facing pressure from both the West and pro-Armenian
circles.
Nevertheless, President Ilham Aliyev remained steadfast in the
face of this pressure, both during the Second Karabakh War and the
subsequent post-conflict period. Despite Armenians occupying 20
percent of Azerbaijan's territories and Armenia's political
decisions legitimizing the occupation, which resisted negotiations
for territory return, President Ilham Aliyev's focus on
strengthening the army proved to be a logical and well-timed
initiative. The tangible outcome of this strategic emphasis became
evident during the Second Karabakh War and the local anti-terrorist
measures on September 19-20 last year.
President Ilham Aliyev, taking office as president in 2003,
initiated extensive and enduring efforts to prioritize the
development of the military as a key area of governance. Over the
20 years of his presidency, Azerbaijan has emerged as a leading
state in the South Caucasus, and it is important to acknowledge the
emphasis placed on the continuous development and modernization of
the armed forces during this period. These processes are still
ongoing at a rapid pace today.
President Ilham Aliyev, placing significant emphasis on
prioritizing the development of the army, along with the
establishment and expansion of its material-technical base and
defense-industrial complex, has unequivocally demonstrated to the
world that Azerbaijan is on the right path with his
forward-thinking policies.
One needs to take a glance at the dynamics of the growth of
Azerbaijan's defense spending over the past 20 years to understand
the state's commitment to this area. In this period, Azerbaijan's
military budget has surged from $135 million to $3.1 billion – the
highest since its declaration of independence in 1991.
The Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, established in
2005, played a crucial role in strengthening, developing, and
diversifying the material and technical base of the Azerbaijani
Army. Since that time, Azerbaijan's defense budget has seen a
significant increase, driven by oil revenues. The army's material
and technical base has undergone modernization, new weapons have
been acquired, and military and military-technical cooperation has
been broadened. The Armed Forces actively participated in
peacekeeping operations as part of NATO multinational forces in
Kosovo and Iraq until 2008, and in Afghanistan until the summer of
2021. This engagement has helped expand international
cooperation.
Furthermore, the groundwork was laid for bilateral military
exercises between Azerbaijan and Türkiye since 2012 and trilateral
military exercises involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia since
2013.
Azerbaijan allocated $20 billion for military needs between 2009
and 2019. According to another source, the country spent between
$24 and $42 billion on army development from 2010 to 2020. These
statistical facts serve as clear evidence of the state's commitment
to the development of its military forces.
During the past three years, Azerbaijan has focused on
developing its military capabilities in the post-war period,
adopting a mini-model inspired by the Turkish army. Commando-type
military units have been established in Azerbaijan, and, overall,
approximately 200 military facilities underwent comprehensive
repairs or reconstruction following the Second Karabakh War.
The successful restoration of the country's sovereignty,
achieved through targeted anti-terrorist measures taken by
Azerbaijan last September, has set the stage for further
advancement in the international ranking of armies for Azerbaijani
Armed Forces, now holding significant positions among the world's
strongest military forces.
President Ilham Aliyev's two-decade-long commitment to military
development underscores Azerbaijan's achievement in establishing a
robust, modern, and highly skilled army adept in meeting the
demands of contemporary warfare. The country's exceptional level of
national security and territorial integrity stands as a testament
to this success.
In the present day, Azerbaijan consistently updates its weapons
arsenal with new models and places special emphasis on domestically
producing defense weapons. The remarkable victories over the past
two decades affirm that Azerbaijan, and its people, made the right
decisions and chose the correct path during a time when political
upheavals in various global hotspots resulted in unjust military
conflicts and occupations. As Azerbaijan's military strength and
political influence continue to grow on the international stage, it
becomes increasingly evident that these assertions are grounded in
real, tangible facts.
It is under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and supreme
command that Azerbaijan successfully liberated its territory from
Armenian occupation, achieving a historic victory that saw the
Azerbaijani flag proudly raised in every corner of Karabakh years
later.
