               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Armed Forces Strike Terrorist Headquarters In Pakistan


1/17/2024 5:04:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the terrorist group Jaysh al-Zolm, Trend reports.

According to the information, drones and missiles were used to attack the headquarters located in Pakistan. No other details were provided.

On the night of January 10, terrorists from the Jaysh al-Zolm group attacked a checkpoint between the cities of Rask and Jangal in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan in southeastern Iran. One policeman was killed as a result of the attack.

MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731755

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search