Iranian Armed Forces Strike Terrorist Headquarters In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iranian armed
forces attacked two headquarters of the terrorist group Jaysh
al-Zolm, Trend reports.
According to the information, drones and missiles were used to
attack the headquarters located in Pakistan. No other details were
provided.
On the night of January 10, terrorists from the Jaysh al-Zolm
group attacked a checkpoint between the cities of Rask and Jangal
in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan in southeastern Iran.
One policeman was killed as a result of the attack.
