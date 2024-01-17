Azerbaijani Land Plots In Several Districts Defines As RES Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Certain state and
municipally owned land plots in the administrative territories of
Absheron and Khizi districts have been designated as renewable
energy territories, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali
Asadov,
According to the document, to build a 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind
power plant, there are 8.0052 hectares of state land in Absheron
district, 6.1763 hectares of Pirekeshkul-Gobustan municipality in
Absheron district, 3.7665 hectares of state land in Khizi district,
and 18.8293 hectares of land in Sitalchay municipality in Khizi
district. A total of 36.7773 hectares of land are defined as the
territory of Renewable Energy Sources (RES).
The Ministry of Energy will implement activities for the
selection of electricity producers in the renewable energy
territory defined by this decree by the requirements of the
"Procedure for Selection of Electricity Producers in the Renewable
Energy Territory." Since the date of entry into force of this
decree, the permit for the construction of a wind farm on the land
plot of 36.7773 hectares defined as the territory of renewable
energy sources (RES) for the production of electricity will be
adopted within the period stipulated by the law "On the Use of
Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Production," following the
Urban Planning and Construction Code.
The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture,
according to this decree, must notify the Cabinet of Ministers
within three days from the date of issuance of the construction
permit, and in case of refusal to issue the construction permit
within the prescribed period, within three days afterward.
Control over the implementation of this resolution is entrusted
to the Department of Agrarian and Environmental Policy of the
Cabinet of Ministers Apparatus.
