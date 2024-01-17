Azerbaijani Land Plots In Several Districts Defines As RES Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Certain state and municipally owned land plots in the administrative territories of Absheron and Khizi districts have been designated as renewable energy territories, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov,

According to the document, to build a 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, there are 8.0052 hectares of state land in Absheron district, 6.1763 hectares of Pirekeshkul-Gobustan municipality in Absheron district, 3.7665 hectares of state land in Khizi district, and 18.8293 hectares of land in Sitalchay municipality in Khizi district. A total of 36.7773 hectares of land are defined as the territory of Renewable Energy Sources (RES).

The Ministry of Energy will implement activities for the selection of electricity producers in the renewable energy territory defined by this decree by the requirements of the "Procedure for Selection of Electricity Producers in the Renewable Energy Territory." Since the date of entry into force of this decree, the permit for the construction of a wind farm on the land plot of 36.7773 hectares defined as the territory of renewable energy sources (RES) for the production of electricity will be adopted within the period stipulated by the law "On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Production," following the Urban Planning and Construction Code.

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, according to this decree, must notify the Cabinet of Ministers within three days from the date of issuance of the construction permit, and in case of refusal to issue the construction permit within the prescribed period, within three days afterward.

Control over the implementation of this resolution is entrusted to the Department of Agrarian and Environmental Policy of the Cabinet of Ministers Apparatus.

