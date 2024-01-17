Azerbaijan Ahead Of Schedule On Zero-Emission Energy Goals - Economy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan may
reach the goal of increasing the share of zero-emission energy
earlier than expected, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan has made a strategic decision to use the country's
earnings, including those from fossil fuels, to begin the energy
transition. And, in our situation, I believe we are well on track
to meet 30 percent of total energy needs through renewables by
2030. We think we can attain that around 2028 if we continue on the
same route," the minister said.
Jabbarov said the success of the initiative of global
decarbonization is very important.
"One of the lessons which we learned from previous talks, most
notably from COP28, is that exclusion doesn't work," he added.
Will be updated
