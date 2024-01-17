               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Ahead Of Schedule On Zero-Emission Energy Goals - Economy Minister


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan may reach the goal of increasing the share of zero-emission energy earlier than expected, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has made a strategic decision to use the country's earnings, including those from fossil fuels, to begin the energy transition. And, in our situation, I believe we are well on track to meet 30 percent of total energy needs through renewables by 2030. We think we can attain that around 2028 if we continue on the same route," the minister said.

Jabbarov said the success of the initiative of global decarbonization is very important.

"One of the lessons which we learned from previous talks, most notably from COP28, is that exclusion doesn't work," he added.

