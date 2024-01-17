To Tackle Growing Fuel Prices In 2024 Remains Among Uzbekistan's Most Pressing Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Gasoline
prices in Uzbekistan rose by an average of 19 percent last year
despite efforts to keep fuel prices from rising, President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting on priorities for economic development in
2024.
Mirziyoyev said that he instructed officials to ensure
sufficient gasoline stocks at the beginning of last year. In
addition, a zero excise tax rate was set for RON-80 gasoline to
prevent price increases.
Despite this, gasoline prices have risen an average of 19
percent over the past year. This means that transportation,
production and export prices have risen.
"It needs to be repeated. Inflation is a tax for people and
businesses. If we do not curb it, there will be neither poverty
reduction nor economic growth," Mirziyoyev said.
Uzbekistan established a zero excise tax rate for RON-80
gasoline in December 2022, which allowed to form the price of
gasoline of this brand at the level of 6,050 soums ($0.49) per
liter.
The zero rate expired at the end of 2023. In addition, excise
tax rates for RON-80 gasoline, diesel fuel and motor oils will
increase from April 1, 2024.
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.