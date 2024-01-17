Azerbaijani Central Bank Acknowledges New Conditions For Issuing Notes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. New conditions for issuing notes were approved by the decision of the board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated December 27, 2023, Trend reports via the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the BSE, restrictions for secondary market players have been eased under the new rules.

“This means that any individual or legal body can buy and sell CBA securities, as well as conduct repossessions and other transactions. The new rule, which expands investment opportunities, makes these assets more available,” the BSE noted.

There are also no restrictions on the amount of a competitive offer that a participant can submit at the CBA notes auction, according to the BSE.

Securities turnover on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hit 27.3 billion manat ($16 billion) in 2023, an 83 percent increase from 2022.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel