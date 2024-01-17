Azerbaijani Central Bank Acknowledges New Conditions For Issuing Notes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. New conditions
for issuing notes were approved by the decision of the board of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated December 27, 2023, Trend reports via the Baku
Stock Exchange (BSE).
According to the BSE, restrictions for secondary market players
have been eased under the new rules.
“This means that any individual or legal body can buy and sell
CBA securities, as well as conduct repossessions and other
transactions. The new rule, which expands investment opportunities,
makes these assets more available,” the BSE noted.
There are also no restrictions on the amount of a competitive
offer that a participant can submit at the CBA notes auction,
according to the BSE.
Securities turnover on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hit 27.3
billion manat ($16 billion) in 2023, an 83 percent increase from
2022.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.