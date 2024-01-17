Polymetal International Interested In Investing In Tajikistan's Natural Resource Extraction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 16. GDP losses
from the shadow economy amount to 135 trillion soums ($10.9
billion), while state budget losses amount to 30 trillion soums
($24.2 billion), Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.
He addressed a meeting focused on promoting macroeconomic
stability and prosperity.
The president stated that the shadow economy is the most serious
issue today. Tens of trillions of soums in services, manufacturing,
and construction remain "in the shadows."
According to the head of state, 41 percent of construction
enterprises reported only one worker. At the same time, they worked
for 4 trillion soums ($323.9 million) last year. There is also one
formally employed person on 5,000 fruit and vegetable farms
totaling 25 hectares or more.
Despite the work of 14 agencies involved in combating shadow
economies and economic crime, there is no unified system of work to
coordinate their activities.
The President was instructed to give additional powers to the
Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General
Prosecutor's Office.
According to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the department's work has been
limited in the past due to a lack of investigative powers and a
large number of legal conflicts in the legislation.
The department will become an agency for in-depth analysis,
operational and investigative work, searches, and investigations,
and its head will simultaneously hold the position of deputy
prosecutor general. In addition, the department will receive modern
information systems and special tools.
The department will seek fundamental changes in five areas of
the economy: construction, pharmaceuticals, alcohol and tobacco
trafficking, illegal imports, encashment, and illegal exports of
capital.
In addition, a separate department for combating the shadow
economy will be established in the Prosecutor General's Office as
well as its regional divisions.
