Rights Of Registered Candidates To President Of Azerbaijan Aired

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Seven registered
presidential candidates will compete in the extraordinary election
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 7, and
each candidate will be granted all legal powers, told Azerbaijan's
Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.
Individuals who have registered their candidacy for the
presidential election will be given free airtime and a platform for
campaigning in various mass media outlets. Media subjects that
offer free airtime and a platform for publication include:
- Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company;
- "Azerbaijan" newspaper;
- "Khalq" newspaper;
- "Respublika" newspaper;
- "Bakinskiy Rabochiy" newspaper.
The rights recognized for individuals whose candidacy is
registered are not limited to free campaigning. The Electoral Code
addresses the relevant issues. For instance, Article 184 of the
Code covers the issue of payment of transportation expenses for a
presidential candidate. Paragraph 1 of the mentioned article states
that a presidential candidate, from the day of registration until
the day of official publication of election results, has the right
to use all types of public transportation (except cabs and
customized trips) to move around the territory of Azerbaijan at the
expense of state funds. Paragraph 2 of the same article notes that
the expenses for travel in the mentioned transportation within the
territory of the country shall be paid at the expense of funds
allocated by the Central Election Commission for the preparation
and holding of the election and based on submitted travel
documents. During this time, a candidate is paid the expenses
foreseen for eight trips by rail and four by airplane.
Article 185 of the Electoral Code covers the inviolability and
security of a presidential candidate. Thus, the security of a
registered presidential candidate is ensured by the procedure
established by the Central Election Commission. A registered
presidential candidate may be prosecuted only with the consent of
the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the
procedure specified in Article 70.4 of this Code. According to
Article 186 of the Code, a presidential candidate may have up to 50
lawyers. These lawyers are to be registered by the Central Election
Commission. Another right concerns the election funds of
presidential candidates. According to Article 191 of the Electoral
Code, the upper limit of the election fund of a presidential
candidate may not exceed 10 million manat ($5.88 million). The
election funds of presidential candidates are formed exclusively
from the following monetary resources:
- special funds for presidential candidates in the amount not
exceeding 250,000 manat or $147,058 (for candidates nominated by
political parties, a bloc of political parties, these special funds
are formed at the expense of funds provided by political parties;
political parties that created a bloc of political parties);
- voluntary donations from citizens and legal entities. The
limit of voluntary donations cannot exceed 3,000 manat or $1,764.7
for a citizen and 50,000 manat or $29,411.7 for a legal entity.
The list of sites for meetings within the campaign for the
presidential election has also been announced. The list is posted
on the CEC website . All subjects of
the campaign can use them free of charge and on equal terms. Other
places can also be used for this purpose, following the law.
