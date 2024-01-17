Azerbaijan Creates All Conditions For Voting At Polling Stations In Its Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Representatives
of the Administration of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Central Election Commission (CEC) inspected
polling stations created in the liberated territories in Aghdara,
Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Zangilan,
Jabrayil, Khojavend, Khojaly and Khankendi to study the condition
preparations for early presidential election, Trend reports via CEC.
During the inspection, discussions were held with the chairmen
of precincts on preparation for the upcoming presidential
election.
To conduct the electoral process in fully transparent and
democratic conditions, all polling stations are equipped with the
necessary technical and methodological means, fire safety measures,
electricity, etc.
In order for citizens to freely make their choices, voting
booths are installed, voting urns and necessary inventory equipment
are distributed across the stations, voter lists and informational
boards are displayed. Ultraviolet lamps and other necessary tools
have been delivered to the polling stations.
Places for the observers who will monitor the election, have
been designated.
On the premises of the polling stations, specific areas have
been designated for pre-election campaigning and the placement of
campaign materials on boards.
For the first time, the presidential election will be held
across entire Azerbaijan. For this purpose, 26 polling stations
were set up in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur liberated from
occupation.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
