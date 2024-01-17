US Ambassador Returns To Baku After Short Absence

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. US Ambassador
Mark Libby returned to Baku after a short absence, Trend reports via the US
Embassy.
"ln the spirit of Azerbaijan's“Year of Solidarity for a Green
World” and Baku's hosting of COP29, Ambassador-designate Libby and
his wife Danusia traveled back from Washington to Baku this past
weekend with net zero carbon emissions through offsets secured by
our embassy's purchase of sustainable aviation fuel," the embassy
wrote on X (Twitter).
In early January the ambassador left for Washington.
On January 4, he took the oath of office at a ceremony attended
by US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Noyes. His wife Danusia
and son Andrew were also present at the event.
