EU And Turkmenistan To Discuss Further Plans For Partnership Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas will
visit the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city, on January 17
this year as part of a working visit to five Central Asian
countries, Trend reports.
The visit was strategically planned with the overarching
objective of fortifying and enhancing diplomatic ties between the
EU and the nations comprising Central Asia.
During his working visit to Ashgabat, the Vice-President of the
European Commission is expected to meet with President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Deputy Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
Rashid Meredov.
The visit highlights the growing importance of the partnership
between the EU and Central Asia, which promotes opportunities for
mutual growth and development.
Meanwhile, the visit precedes the upcoming Global Gateway Forum
on sustainable transport EU - Central Asia, which will be held on
January 29-30 this year in Brussels city, Belgium.
The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU member states
from January through October 2023 amounted to more than 1.5 billion
euros, while Turkmen exports during this period amounted to almost
962.4 million euros, and imports of goods from EU countries
amounted to 543.3 million euros.
The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and EU countries
from 2018 through 2022 exceeded 4.68 billion euros, with the
highest volume observed in 2021, reaching 1.35 billion euros.
