Azercell Was Awarded An International Certificate For Quality Management (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The mobile operator has reaffirmed its adherence to
the ISO 10004:2018 standard
Azercell has successfully completed the certification audit for
compliance with international standards in the field of Customer
Services. As the next indicator of the high level of service
provided to subscribers, the country's leading operator has been
awarded the international ISO 10004:2018 certificate for quality
management. The evaluation was carried out by 'TÜV Austria
Azerbaijan' LLC in accordance with TÜV AUSTRIA TURK audit and
certification procedures. The certificate has been issued for 3
years.
It should be noted that ISO (International Organization for
Standardization) is a worldwide federation of national standards
bodies. To date, the Federation has developed thousands of
standards related to products, services and positive experiences in
the fields of management, technology and business. ISO 10004:2018
is the standard for Quality Management/Monitoring and Measuring
Customer Satisfaction.
Azercell, remaining committed to its strategic goal of "Easing
connectivity, empowering lives!" through technological solutions,
aims to provide its subscribers with the best customer experience
through various service channels and self-service applications.
