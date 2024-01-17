Saudi Arabia To Help De-Mine Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A memorandum of
understanding was signed today between the King Salman Humanitarian
Aid And Relief Centre and Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency
(ANAMA), Trend reports.
According to the memorandum, the Government of the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia through the center will provide financial support to
the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan.
ANAMA said it sees this agreement as an example of brotherly
relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.
ANAMA Chairman of the Board Vugar Suleymanov said that more than
118,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and explosive
ordnance since November 2020.
"More than 18,000 anti-personnel mines, more than 31,000
anti-tank mines, and more than 60,000 unexploded ordnance have been
identified and neutralized. As of 2020, the number of mine victims
is 341, 65 of whom unfortunately died. Statistics indicated that 70
percent of mine incidents occurred in areas within the former line
of contact. A group of women was involved in demining operations in
Bash Garvend village in Aghdam," the ANAMA Chairman said.
