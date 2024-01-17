2024 - Crucial Year Of Azerbaijani People, Amid Upcoming Presidential Election, Analyst Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Presidential election is very important and significant in the history of every nation, an Adviser to the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Baku Political Science Club Zaur Mammadov told Trend .

He noted that this year is crucial for the Azerbaijani people.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan, a country that has liberated its territories from occupation, will take place for the first time across the entire territory, including the liberated cities of Khankendi and Khojaly, the expert said.

"At the same time, very complex geopolitical processes are taking place in the region and around it. We are witnessing the emergence of conflict hotspots worldwide. Such a period requires us to be safe from the consequences of conflicts between major geopolitical players," Mammadov pointed out.

"It's no secret that President Ilham Aliyev is a leader who always makes the right choices, achieves set goals, advocates for equal cooperation, and demonstrates principled positions. The date of February 7, 2024, will be the most crucial in the new stage that began in September 2023," he added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel