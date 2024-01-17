2024 - Crucial Year Of Azerbaijani People, Amid Upcoming Presidential Election, Analyst Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Presidential
election is very important and significant in the history of every
nation, an Adviser to the Academy of Public Administration under
the President of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Baku Political
Science Club Zaur Mammadov told Trend .
He noted that this year is crucial for the Azerbaijani
people.
The presidential election in Azerbaijan, a country that has
liberated its territories from occupation, will take place for the
first time across the entire territory, including the liberated
cities of Khankendi and Khojaly, the expert said.
"At the same time, very complex geopolitical processes are
taking place in the region and around it. We are witnessing the
emergence of conflict hotspots worldwide. Such a period requires us
to be safe from the consequences of conflicts between major
geopolitical players," Mammadov pointed out.
"It's no secret that President Ilham Aliyev is a leader who
always makes the right choices, achieves set goals, advocates for
equal cooperation, and demonstrates principled positions. The date
of February 7, 2024, will be the most crucial in the new stage that
began in September 2023," he added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731739
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.