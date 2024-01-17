Kazakhstan Lifts Ban On Livestock Products Imports From Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Committee for
Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture
of Kazakhstan from January 16 cancels previously imposed
restrictions on foot-and-mouth disease, avian influenza, nodular
dermatitis, smallpox of sheep and goats on the importation of
several goods from 26 regions of Russia, Trend reports.
"Deliveries of live animals and birds, meat, dairy and all kinds
of poultry products, ready-made products, hatching eggs, genetic
material, feed and feed supplements for birds and live animals,
non-food and untreated leather raw materials and products obtained
from the slaughter of animals and birds, used equipment for their
maintenance, slaughter, and processing, as well as hunting
trophies, are allowed," the report reads.
In addition, from some regions cattle, living sheep, and goats
might transit carried out through the territory of Kazakhstan.
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.