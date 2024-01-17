Kazakhstan Lifts Ban On Livestock Products Imports From Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan from January 16 cancels previously imposed restrictions on foot-and-mouth disease, avian influenza, nodular dermatitis, smallpox of sheep and goats on the importation of several goods from 26 regions of Russia, Trend reports.

"Deliveries of live animals and birds, meat, dairy and all kinds of poultry products, ready-made products, hatching eggs, genetic material, feed and feed supplements for birds and live animals, non-food and untreated leather raw materials and products obtained from the slaughter of animals and birds, used equipment for their maintenance, slaughter, and processing, as well as hunting trophies, are allowed," the report reads.

In addition, from some regions cattle, living sheep, and goats might transit carried out through the territory of Kazakhstan.