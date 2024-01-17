Saudi Arabia Seeks To Expand Cooperation With Azerbaijan - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Saudi Arabia
seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in several spheres,
Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia to Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili said, Trend reports.
Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili noted that Saudi Arabia assists in
the issue of demining.
"This demonstrates the strong relations between the two
countries. We want to increase our partnership with Azerbaijan in a
variety of areas. This means that we want to broaden our
relationship, whether in the sectors of medical and health,
training and education, culture, and other areas," the ambassador
said.
The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King
Salman Center for Rescue and Humanitarian Action, will provide
financial support to humanitarian demining activities in
Azerbaijan. For this purpose, Chairman of the Board of the
Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov and Deputy
Director of the Department of Medicine and Environment of the King
Salman Rescue and Humanitarian Action Center Abdullah Mohammed
Alwadei signed a Memorandum of Financial Aid on January 16. The
event was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Issam
bin Saleh Al-Juteili.
