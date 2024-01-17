Turkmenistan, Italy Debate Development Of Crucial Areas Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Italy discussed topical aspects of bilateral
cooperation in priority areas of political, diplomatic, trade,
economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during an online meeting between
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to
Italy Toyli Komekov and Director for International Relations and
European Affairs of the Regione del Veneto Annalisa Bisson.
During the discussions, the parties placed particular emphasis
on the effective implementation of bilateral visits, recognizing
them as pivotal instruments for fostering stronger diplomatic ties,
enhancing mutual understanding, and promoting collaborative
initiatives.
Ambassador Komekov underscored that consistent engagement at the
highest echelons is not only important but also a pivotal factor
driving the upward dynamics of relations between the countries.
Recognizing regular contacts at the highest levels as a key
element, he emphasized their instrumental role in fortifying
diplomatic bonds, cultivating mutual trust, and facilitating
positive developments in the bilateral relationship.
In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to
fostering an active and ongoing dialogue, aiming to sustain and
deepen the bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Veneto
region.
