Europe Soon To Launch Industrial SMR Alliance Kadri Simson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Europe will soon
launch industrial SMR (small modular reactors) alliance, European
Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said, addressing the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.
“In Europe we've finalized all the legislative basis that will
set our targets for 2030. We know what needs to be done to achieve
a significant share in our overall energy mix to be covered by
renewables. We will prioritize all the technologies that help us to
save energy,” she said.
The commissioner pointed out that the lesson learned from the
past two years is that despite the fact that European consumers
could replace lots of Russian fossil fuels by alternative
suppliers, they don't want to do that.
“That could create unwanted consequences across the globe. We
prioritize savings, we did so, in 2022 we saved 18 percent of gas
usually consumed by our consumers on average. Now, we are at the
final stage to set our target for 2040. We will of course,
prioritize renewables, but we will also need low carbon
technologies that will help us to cut emissions. After two weeks,
when we will present our 2040 targets, we will also accompany our
communication on carbon removals, and we will also launch
industrial SMR (small modular reactors) alliance,” she added.
