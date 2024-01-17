Observer Research Foundation Expert Talks India's Interest In Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) can
provide India with an additional opportunity to access the markets
of Europe and Asia, Trend reports
via a publication on the website of the reputable Observer Research
Foundation (ORF), and relevant analysis.
The publication sees the above as a relevant option given the
disruptions in the global supply chain and India's aspirations for
constructive and strategic cooperation with the hydrocarbon-rich
and strategically important regions of Central Asia and
Eurasia.
The author of this research, a scholar affiliated with the
foundation's program and a renowned expert on the Asian region,
Ayjaz Wani, said that India, already a participant in the
International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), can use the
Middle Corridor to facilitate access to broader markets, including
the European Union, the Caspian region, Central Asia, and
beyond.
"After the completion of the Rasht-Astara railway line
construction in 2027 (on the Iran-Azerbaijan border), the transit
time on the western branch of the INSTC will be reduced to 10 days
from the current 25–30 days. The traditional sea route of 16,129
kilometers takes 45 days, Wani noted. "Since the western branch of
the INSTC intersects with the Middle Corridor in Azerbaijan, New
Delhi can access European and Black Sea region markets through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Batumi or Baku-Tbilisi-Kars routes in a shorter
period."
He reminded that the Middle Corridor is a crucial route for
Central Asian countries seeking to expand trade with Europe, aiming
to reduce dependence on China and mitigate various geopolitical
risks.
"Trade volume along the Middle Corridor is expected to triple by
2030 with the support of the US and other like-minded countries.
This will lead to a 37 percent increase in trade between
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan and a 28 percent increase in
trade between these countries and the EU. For India, the
convergence of the Middle Corridor and INSTC will reduce supply
chain risks and help New Delhi strengthen its influence in the
region," said the expert.
He explained that the Middle Corridor has the potential to
stimulate economic diversification, promote regional integration,
and strengthen diplomatic relations.
"India can use its relations with the region to form new
cultural and economic partnerships in Eurasia, even in the face of
ongoing geopolitical issues worldwide," Wani noted.
He pointed out that tough Western sanctions against Russia due
to the armed conflict with Ukraine prompted many countries
worldwide to reconsider their supply chains and trade routes.
"The Middle Corridor has become one of the routes that has
gained significant importance. This corridor, covering Central
Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus and created to
enhance connections between Asia and Europe, provides a much-needed
alternative and faster deliveries compared to the Russian Northern
Sea Route," noted the research author.
He mentioned that the route includes 4,250 kilometers of railway
tracks and 500 kilometers of maritime routes, but it is 2,000
kilometers shorter than the Russian Northern Sea Route.
"The transit train through the Middle Corridor from China to
Türkiye takes 12 days; to Prague (Czech Republic) it takes 18 days.
From 2014 through 2021, 49,000 freight trains passed through the
Middle Corridor, with an annual growth of 92.7 percent," the expert
said.
He also said that the Middle Corridor accounted for only four
percent of shipment volumes and five percent of the trade value
between the EU and China.
Nevertheless, according to Wani, intra-regional trade dominated
on this route between Central Asian and South Caucasus states and
between Central Asia and Europe.
The expert provides data for October 2022, showing a 40 percent
decrease in shipments between China and the EU via the Northern Sea
Route.
"After the changes in the world in 2022, the Middle Corridor
became a solution to comply with international sanctions (against
Russia) and benefited from these changes. Thus, compared to 2021,
container shipments along this corridor increased by 33 percent in
2022, and the region's countries intensified diplomatic interaction
to improve infrastructure and address other issues," noted the ORF
representative. "In particular, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan
announced the establishment of a joint railway enterprise in 2023,
which will reduce delays on the route."
Besides, according to him, Europe is making every effort to
expand the Middle Corridor for its own geostrategic and
geo-economic interests, including diversifying sources to enhance
energy security.
The route has also attracted significant attention from
international financial institutions such as the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank
(ADB), the World Bank, and the US Agency for International
Development (USAID).
"China, on its part, has attempted to integrate the Belt and
Road Initiative with the Middle Corridor but has not fully invested
in its development yet. In April 2023, the Chinese Ambassador to
Georgia supported the Middle Corridor, and in July 2023, China and
Georgia signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand
cooperation in trade and strengthen the infrastructure of the
Middle Corridor," Wani pointed out.
Overall, the research author sees significant prospects for the
active involvement of the Middle Corridor in international trade
and believes that a major economy like India should include this
corridor in its sphere of interests.
