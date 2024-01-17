Press Group Under Azerbaijani CEC Holds Meeting On Upcoming Presidential Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A meeting of a
press group under the Central Election Commission (CEC) has been
held in connection with the extraordinary presidential election
scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via CEC.
During the meeting attended by CEC members, representatives of
relevant media structures within the group, and an international
observer, information about the progress of pre-election
campaigning related to the presidential election was presented.
It was noted that the pre-election campaigning began on January
15 and will conclude 24 hours before the start of voting. Seven
candidates nominated by various political parties and those
participating independently are involved in the election.
Besides, it was emphasized that all necessary opportunities and
conditions have been provided for conducting pre-election
campaigning.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
