Heydar Aliyev Center To Host Exhibition Of Artworks By Georgian Artist Lado Gudiashvili

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Heydar Aliyev
Center will host an exhibition of artworks by prominent Georgian
artist Lado Gudiashvili (1896-1980) on January 24, Trend reports.
The exhibition is organized on the initiative of the Heydar
Aliyev Centre, with the support of the Georgian Embassy in
Azerbaijan and the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation in Georgia. Artworks
of legendary art figure in painting, graphic arts, and scenic
design will be shown in Azerbaijan for the first time.
Numerous works to be presented at the Baku exhibition are of
special interest. Gudiashvili's graphics should be mentioned above
all. They include sketches of costumes for a ballet performance
that was never staged.
The first exhibition of Gudiashvili's artworks took place in
Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, when the artist was 19 years old.
The young artist became widely known in the art community of
Georgia as a result of this exhibition. Following the exhibition,
he became a part of the cultural life of Tbilisi.
Gudiashvili's idol was the legendary Georgian painter Niko
Pirosmani. He addressed the image of Pirosmani several times in his
artworks. The artist found fame in Europe as well. He was
particularly famous in the art world of Paris, where he lived for
five years, and gained recognition of art enthusiasts with his
exhibitions in several European cities, as well as in North
American (New York).
The interaction of Lado Gudiashvili with world-famous figures
such as Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Vladimir Mayakovsky, and
Sergei Yesenin left a peculiar imprint in the works he created.
Gudiashvili proved himself as an artist who portrayed reality
through a personal approach, and at the same time as an attentive
observer and psychologist who masterfully portrayed an infinite
range of emotions on the faces of his characters.
The artist passed away in 1980. He was notable for his artistic
outlook and distinctive style. He is considered as one of the
founders of Georgian modernism and the Tbilisi avant-garde
movement.
The exhibition of the artist's works will be presented at the
Heydar Aliyev Center until April 24.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.