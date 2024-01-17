EU Is Set To Get More Overall Energy From Wind, Solar Than It Does From Russia Ursula Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. This year for the
first time the EU is set to get more overall energy from wind and
solar than it does from Russia, said President of the European
Commission Ursula von der Leyen addressing the World Economic Forum
in Davos, Trend reports.
“Now energy prices have come down and stayed low even during the
recent cold snap at the start of January. Gas storages are still
very well supplied. Europe has made real progress in improving the
resilience of its energy system. How was this possible? Because we
acted in collaboration, we had well-functioning, open markets and
good friends around the world. We had single market that allowed us
to redirect flows of energies to where it was needed. We doubled on
clean energy transitions investing in the clean, efficient,
renewable technologies of the future,” she said.
The European Commission's president pointed out that the latest
numbers from the International Energy Agency (IEA) show that growth
in renewable energy capacity hit another record in the EU in
2023.
“The EU improved the efficiency of its energy by almost 5
percent. Last year for the first time the EU produced more
electricity from sun and wind and from gas,” she added.
