EU Is Set To Get More Overall Energy From Wind, Solar Than It Does From Russia Ursula Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. This year for the first time the EU is set to get more overall energy from wind and solar than it does from Russia, said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“Now energy prices have come down and stayed low even during the recent cold snap at the start of January. Gas storages are still very well supplied. Europe has made real progress in improving the resilience of its energy system. How was this possible? Because we acted in collaboration, we had well-functioning, open markets and good friends around the world. We had single market that allowed us to redirect flows of energies to where it was needed. We doubled on clean energy transitions investing in the clean, efficient, renewable technologies of the future,” she said.

The European Commission's president pointed out that the latest numbers from the International Energy Agency (IEA) show that growth in renewable energy capacity hit another record in the EU in 2023.

“The EU improved the efficiency of its energy by almost 5 percent. Last year for the first time the EU produced more electricity from sun and wind and from gas,” she added.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn