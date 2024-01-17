               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kapital Bank Has Announced The Financial Results Of 2023


1/17/2024 5:04:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank's assets as of January 1, 2024 have amounted to 8.7 bln. manats, while the volume of the Bank's credit portfolio has reached 4.3 bln. manats.

The total amount of client deposits in Kapital Bank as of January 1, 2024 have amounted to 6.3 billion manats.

As of January 1, 2024, the total capital of Kapital Bank after tax deduction was 833 million manats, while the ordinary and preference shares was 265 million manats.

Kapital Bank has ratings from such international rating agencies as Moody's and Standard & Poor's. These ratings are among the highest in the banking sector of Azerbaijan.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 39 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank's products and services, please refer to website, 196 Call Centre or the bank's various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank installment card visit

MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search