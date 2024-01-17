Kapital Bank Has Announced The Financial Results Of 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank's assets as of January 1, 2024 have amounted to 8.7
bln. manats, while the volume of the Bank's credit portfolio has
reached 4.3 bln. manats.
The total amount of client deposits in Kapital Bank as of
January 1, 2024 have amounted to 6.3 billion manats.
As of January 1, 2024, the total capital of Kapital Bank after
tax deduction was 833 million manats, while the ordinary and
preference shares was 265 million manats.
Kapital Bank has ratings from such international rating agencies
as Moody's and Standard & Poor's. These ratings are among the
highest in the banking sector of Azerbaijan.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 39 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the bank's products and services, please
