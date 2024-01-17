               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Police Finds Abandoned Ammunition In Liberated Khankendi City


1/17/2024 5:04:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Two machine guns, 19 assault rifles and four pistols have been found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, the press service of Interior Ministry said, Trend reports.

Moreover, four rifles, one grenade launcher, 13 grenades, 2,792 rounds of various calibers, 64 magazines and other ammunition were also found and seized.

Previously, the police found and seized 11 grenades, 17 automatic weapons of different brands, two pistols, 10 rifles, 12 grenade igniters, 84 cartridge combs, two cartridge cases, 12 bayonet knives, 6,635 cartridges of different caliber, and other ammunition during actions carried out on January 9 in the territory of Khankendi.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

