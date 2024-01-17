Iran's Attack Serves As Vigorous Defense Of Country's Security - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran's missile
attack on certain positions in Iraq and Syria was aimed at strongly
defending the country's security and power, spokesman for the
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.
He made this statement today while commenting on the missile
attack of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Iraq's
Erbil province and Syria's Idlib province.
According to Kanaani, Iran has always been a supporter of peace,
stability, and security in the region and is committed to
respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries.
At the same time, it will not hesitate to use its legal right to
respond seriously to those who threaten national security and the
citizens of the country and to punish the criminals.
"With the ability to obtain high-security information, Iran
determined the locations of criminals within the framework of a
precise and targeted operation and hit the intended targets with
precision missiles. "This is part of Iran's reaction against those
who take steps against the country's national security," he
said.
Kaanani said that terrorism is a global threat. Iran has a
strong will to fight terrorism within the framework of regional and
international cooperation.
Last night, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)
responded to the explosions in Iran's Kerman province by striking
the headquarters and bases of terrorists in Iraq and Syria with
ballistic missiles.
On January 3, two explosions occurred in two directions on the
way to the cemetery where Iranian general Ghasem Soleimani was
buried. As a result of the explosion, 90 people died and 248 people
were injured.
In 2020, General Ghasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds
Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed as a
result of the US attack in Iraq.
