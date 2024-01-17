Turkmenistan And Türkiye In Talks For City Twinning Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed the establishment of twinning relations between the cities of both countries, and in particular the prospects for cooperation between the cities of Arkadag and Istanbul, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Türkiye Muhammetnur Ovezov and the Governor of Istanbul Davud Gul.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in trade, economic, educational, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Turkmen diplomat noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with fraternal peoples, and presented to the Governor of Istanbul a new book by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov "Youth is the support of the Motherland".

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the joint action plan for 2024.

In recent years, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye continues to expand actively in various fields.

Economic and trade relations are deepening thanks to signed agreements and investment projects, contributing to the mutual development of both countries, and cultural exchange and educational programs stimulate the strengthening of ties between peoples, contributing to the formation of a close partnership in the international arena.

