Turkmenistan And Türkiye In Talks For City Twinning Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed the establishment of twinning
relations between the cities of both countries, and in particular
the prospects for cooperation between the cities of Arkadag and
Istanbul, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between the Consul General of
Turkmenistan in Türkiye Muhammetnur Ovezov and the Governor of
Istanbul Davud Gul.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in
trade, economic, educational, cultural and humanitarian
spheres.
The Turkmen diplomat noted that Turkmenistan attaches great
importance to the development of bilateral relations with fraternal
peoples, and presented to the Governor of Istanbul a new book by
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov "Youth is the
support of the Motherland".
At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the joint
action plan for 2024.
In recent years, the development of cooperation between
Turkmenistan and Türkiye continues to expand actively in various
fields.
Economic and trade relations are deepening thanks to signed
agreements and investment projects, contributing to the mutual
development of both countries, and cultural exchange and
educational programs stimulate the strengthening of ties between
peoples, contributing to the formation of a close partnership in
the international arena.
