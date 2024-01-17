Energy Prices Likely To Rise Due To Red Sea Conflict - European Commissioner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Attacks of Yemeni
Houthis on merchant vessels could lead to energy price hikes and
inflation in European countries, said European Commissioner for
Economy Paolo Gentiloni, Trend reports.
"We are aware that this year started with slower growth, some
good news on the labor market, and growing concerns about the risks
caused by geopolitical tensions, especially the one in the Red
Sea," Gentiloni said.
Gentiloni called for a close monitoring of the situation.
"At the moment there is no evident impact on energy prices and
inflation, but the consequences of the conflict of the US and the
UK versus the Houthis may materialize in the coming weeks", - said
the commissioner.
On the night of January 12, US and UK aircraft and warships
carried out the first strikes on the military facilities of the
Houthis in Yemen, in response to attacks on merchant ships in the
Red Sea. According to US Central Command, more than 60 military
sites were hit.
The Houthis have pledged to continue targeting vessels and
threatened to attack US and British bases in the Middle East if the
strikes continue.
Earlier, the Houthis claimed that they targeted only Israeli
vessels.
