Iranair Reacts To Airbus Ending Aircraft Sale Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Iranian
Airlines Company (IranAir) has commented on the termination of the
deal with France's Airbus to buy 100 passenger planes, Trend reports.
Hosam Ghorbanali, the director general of Public Relations
Department of IranAir, said that this was not a surprise, as the
Airbus Company had stopped fulfilling the contract since 2018 when
the US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)
on Iran's nuclear program.
Ghorbanali also said that there had been no business between the
two companies regarding the aircraft sale in recent years. The
“Airbus” Company has formally declared the cancellation of the
contract with the“IranAir” Company. The contract had a clause that
allowed either party to end the deal.
The JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program was implemented in 2016.
After that, Iran made deals with several foreign companies in
different sectors. However, after the US withdrew from the
agreement in May 2018, companies backed out of working with
Iran.
