Iranair Reacts To Airbus Ending Aircraft Sale Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Iranian Airlines Company (IranAir) has commented on the termination of the deal with France's Airbus to buy 100 passenger planes, Trend reports.

Hosam Ghorbanali, the director general of Public Relations Department of IranAir, said that this was not a surprise, as the Airbus Company had stopped fulfilling the contract since 2018 when the US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.

Ghorbanali also said that there had been no business between the two companies regarding the aircraft sale in recent years. The “Airbus” Company has formally declared the cancellation of the contract with the“IranAir” Company. The contract had a clause that allowed either party to end the deal.

The JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program was implemented in 2016. After that, Iran made deals with several foreign companies in different sectors. However, after the US withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, companies backed out of working with Iran.

