Chairman Of CEC Visits Azerbaijan's Independent Media Center (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Mazahir Panahov
visited the CEC's Independent Media Center, which started its work
in connection with the upcoming presidential elections, Trend reports.
''Azerbaijan is intensively implementing several projects aimed
at preparation, free, fair and transparent holding of extraordinary
presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024,'' said
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov.
He mentioned that they are actively working on creating
comprehensive conditions and extensive opportunities for electoral
participants with varying statuses.
The Center underwent inspection with the involvement of
Commission members and Secretariat representatives. After getting
acquainted with the established conditions, the CEC Chairman
stressed the importance of providing local and international media
representatives with free and easy access to information about the
presidential elections. He also highlighted the need for more
efficient and quality services for other participants in the
electoral process and shared his recommendations on this matter.
Subsequently, Mr. Panahov provided the media representatives with
detailed information about the activities of the media center and
the overall preparations for the presidential elections.
During the event, it was emphasized that the primary goal of the
Independent Media Center is to offer broader opportunities to local
and international media representatives, playing a crucial role in
ensuring a high level of openness and transparency in the
elections. The Center aims to assist them in comprehensive, prompt,
and objective coverage of the elections, as well as in obtaining
and promptly publishing information. Media representatives are free
to utilize computers, telephones, and fax machines, along with
enjoying free Internet access at the fully equipped Center,
featuring modern information and communication technologies.
The Independent Media Center's website ()
regularly provides the latest information on the elections in
Azerbaijani, English, and Russian languages. Competent individuals'
and experts' opinions on various election-related issues, as well
as statements and viewpoints, are promptly published, accompanied
by the dissemination of photos and video recordings.
