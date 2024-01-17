               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Entrepreneurship Dev' Fund Talks Sum Of Soft Loans Rolled Out To Nakhchivani Entrepreneurs


1/17/2024 5:03:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Development Fund has started providing soft loans to entrepreneurs operating in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2023, said the fund's Chairman of the Management Board Osman Khaliyev, Trend reports.

Khaliyev made his statement during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.

A total of 27 entrepreneurs operating in the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic took advantage of a soft loan of 2.2 million manat or $1.29 million.

"In addition, soft loans have been allocated for four projects in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. The total amount of soft loans allocated to these projects totaled 11.5 million manat ($6.8 million)," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731711

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search