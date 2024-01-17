Entrepreneurship Dev' Fund Talks Sum Of Soft Loans Rolled Out To Nakhchivani Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Development Fund has started providing soft loans to entrepreneurs operating in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2023, said the fund's Chairman of the Management Board Osman Khaliyev, Trend reports.

Khaliyev made his statement during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.

A total of 27 entrepreneurs operating in the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic took advantage of a soft loan of 2.2 million manat or $1.29 million.

"In addition, soft loans have been allocated for four projects in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. The total amount of soft loans allocated to these projects totaled 11.5 million manat ($6.8 million)," he noted.

