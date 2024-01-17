Iran Attaches Special Importance To Increasing Co-Op With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Iran attaches
special importance to the development of cooperation and relations
with Lebanon at various bilateral, regional, and international
levels, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister
Najib Migati in Davos, Switzerland on January 16.
Amir Abdollahian noted that Lebanon has an important role in
regional issues. The stability and security of Lebanon affect the
stability and security of the entire region. Iran has always
supported the strengthening of stability and security in
Lebanon.
During the meeting, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Migati also
emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation between
Lebanon and Iran in various fields.
Iran's foreign minister visited Davos, Switzerland, to
participate in the 54th World Economic Forum on January 16.
