Electronic Credit-Guarantee System To Be Launched In Azerbaijan Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Electronic
credit-guarantee system is expected to become available to
entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan in February 2024, the fund's Chairman
of the Management Board Osman Khaliyev told Trend .
Khaliyev answered Trend's question during the press conference
dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.
"Everything is ready to go from the technical point of view.
Currently, we are preparing the relevant papers. We expect the
system to be launched in February this year," he noted.
