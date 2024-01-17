Azerbaijani MFA Accuses EU Ambassador Of Bias

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Aykhan Hajizads,
Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, dismissed the comments
from EU Ambassador Peter Michalko about Azerbaijan's judicial
system as unfounded, Trend reports.
"This claim is both groundless and irresponsible! It would be
better if the Ambassador would concentrate on lack of justice and
mistreatment in the court systems of certain EU countries," he
wrote on his page on X.
Hajizada noted that interference in the judiciary of Azerbaijan
that was built on best international practices is unacceptable.
