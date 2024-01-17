Türkiye Announces Volume Of Chemical Exports To Kyrgyzstan In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Türkiye reduced
its chemical exports to Kyrgyzstan from January through December
2023 by 2.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022, bringing
it to $61.3 million, Trend reports.
"In December 2023, Türkiye increased its chemical exports to
Kyrgyzstan by 34.6 percent compared to the same month in 2022,
bringing them to $4.6 million," Türkiye's Ministry of Trade
reported.
Türkiye's chemical exports to Kyrgyzstan decreased 8.7 percent
from January through December 2023 compared to the same period in
2022 to $30.6 billion.
The country exported $2.7 billion worth of chemicals in December
2023, up 0.4 percent from December 2022.
Meanwhile, Türkiye exported $30.6 billion worth of chemicals in
the last 12 months (December 2022-December 2023).
