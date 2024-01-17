Spanish Bank Prepared To Finance Investment Projects In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Spanish
Santander Bank expressed readiness to allocate credit funds worth
$500 million to finance promising investment projects expected to
be implemented in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
This was discussed during the meeting with the regional manager
of the largest Spanish Santander bank David Plaza, at the Embassy
of Uzbekistan in Madrid.
The representative of the Spanish bank emphasized that Santander
is among the five largest banks in Europe and is the leader in
terms of assets in the world. The total assets of the bank amounted
to 1.8 trillion euros as of 2023.
It was noted that the bank has also been the leader in Europe in
terms of the number of deals concluded in the field of
export-import operations for the past two years.
During the meeting, the regional manager of Santander David
Plaza noted that the bank's management is currently considering the
possibility of entering the Uzbek market for banking services.
At the end of the meeting, it was noted that the possibility of
financing investment projects in Uzbekistan will be a factor in
accelerating the opening of the Spanish bank's representative
office in the republic.
Earlier, the Spanish Almar Water Solutions company expressed
readiness to build a water treatment plant in Uzbekistan.
At the initial stage, the company planned to develop project
documentation and agree tariffs with Uzbekistan's Suvtaminot Joint
Stock Company and Samarkand region administration. After that, the
parties will be able to sign a mutual agreement on the
implementation of the project.
