Turkmenistan Starts Construction Of New High-Speed Highway

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan, as part of the construction of the Ashgabat -
Turkmenabat high-speed road, simultaneously with the completion of
the Tejen - Mary section, launched the construction of the Mary -
Turkmenabat highway, Trend reports.
This became known following the results of the familiarization
visit of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the construction site of the road
during his stay in the Mary region.
Emphasizing the need for continuous attention, Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov highlighted that issues concerning the modernization
of the new highway's signage and the establishment of a seamless
traffic regulation system should remain at the forefront.
At the same time, he provided specific instructions to the
respective authorities.
The Ashgabat - Turkmenabat highway project is one of the
country's largest transport projects of national importance.
Meanwhile, the transport sector and the construction of highways
in Turkmenistan are experiencing significant growth and
modernization in accordance with the national development
strategy.
The introduction of new technologies, as well as strategic
partnerships with international organizations and investors,
contribute to the creation of sustainable and innovative
infrastructure in the transport sector, contributing to overall
economic growth and improving the quality of life of citizens.
