Azerbaijan Names Deadline For Publishing Registered Presidential Candidates' List

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The deadline for
publishing list of registered candidates for presidential election
in Azerbaijan will expire on January 18, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the calendar plan of main actions and
activities for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary
presidential election in the country.
The calendar plan envisions publication of the list by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) at least 20 days before voting
day, January 18, 2024.
The deadline for transferring voting protocols from the CEC to
district election commissions will also expire on January 18.
In addition, January 18 is the deadline for submitting the
second preliminary financial statements of presidential
candidates.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
