Azerbaijan Names Deadline For Publishing Registered Presidential Candidates' List

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The deadline for publishing list of registered candidates for presidential election in Azerbaijan will expire on January 18, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the calendar plan of main actions and activities for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election in the country.

The calendar plan envisions publication of the list by the Central Election Commission (CEC) at least 20 days before voting day, January 18, 2024.

The deadline for transferring voting protocols from the CEC to district election commissions will also expire on January 18.

In addition, January 18 is the deadline for submitting the second preliminary financial statements of presidential candidates.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

