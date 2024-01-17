Azerbaijan And Japan Discuss Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and
Japan discussed bilateral cooperation, said Azerbaijani Minister of
Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Within the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting with Ana
Veljkovic, the Director for International Affairs of Japan Tobacco
International company. Our discussions focused on the bilateral
cooperation with the company," said Jabbarov.
The minister also added that the sides addressed the upcoming
events within the framework of COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan, as
well as the attraction of the private sector to the activity of
COP29.
Will be updated
