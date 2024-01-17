               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan And Japan Discuss Bilateral Co-Op


1/17/2024 5:03:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and Japan discussed bilateral cooperation, said Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Within the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting with Ana Veljkovic, the Director for International Affairs of Japan Tobacco International company. Our discussions focused on the bilateral cooperation with the company," said Jabbarov.

The minister also added that the sides addressed the upcoming events within the framework of COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan, as well as the attraction of the private sector to the activity of COP29.

