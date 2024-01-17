Media Development Agency Working To Prep Journalists To Cover Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan's
Media Development Agency is conducting educational activities to
further improve the activities of journalists at the upcoming
presidential election in the country, said the agency's Executive
Director Ahmad Ismayilov, Trend reports.
Ismayilov emphasized that the agency has already held a number
of events on the topic of media and election.
"A meeting was held with the joint organization of the CEC, the
agency, Audiovisual Council, and Press Council on the possibilities
of election campaigning and the basics of media entities'
activities in elections. A practical seminar on "Role and tasks of
media in the presidential election" was also organized. The
participants were provided with detailed information on compliance
with the requirements of the electoral legislation in carrying out
professional activities during the pre-election campaigning stage
and on the voting day," he said.
Ismayilov added that the agency continuously monitors the
process of media coverage of the election process. According to the
Media Law, the peculiarities of media entities' activities in
connection with election campaigning are regulated by the Election
Code.
"The agency maintains interactive contact with media
representatives covering the election process, promptly answering
their questions," he noted.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding extraordinary presidential
elections in the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.