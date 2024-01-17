Media Development Agency Working To Prep Journalists To Cover Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency is conducting educational activities to further improve the activities of journalists at the upcoming presidential election in the country, said the agency's Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov, Trend reports.

Ismayilov emphasized that the agency has already held a number of events on the topic of media and election.

"A meeting was held with the joint organization of the CEC, the agency, Audiovisual Council, and Press Council on the possibilities of election campaigning and the basics of media entities' activities in elections. A practical seminar on "Role and tasks of media in the presidential election" was also organized. The participants were provided with detailed information on compliance with the requirements of the electoral legislation in carrying out professional activities during the pre-election campaigning stage and on the voting day," he said.

Ismayilov added that the agency continuously monitors the process of media coverage of the election process. According to the Media Law, the peculiarities of media entities' activities in connection with election campaigning are regulated by the Election Code.

"The agency maintains interactive contact with media representatives covering the election process, promptly answering their questions," he noted.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding extraordinary presidential elections in the country on February 7, 2024.

