Azerbaijan Signals Deadline For Clarification Of Voter List Clarification At Military Unit Polling Stations, Detention Centers, Penitentiaries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Tomorrow is the
deadline for clarification of voter lists for polling stations
established in the territories of military units, pre-trial
detention centers, and penitentiary institutions for the upcoming
presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is noted in the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures
on preparation and holding of extraordinary presidential election
in Azerbaijan.
According to the Calendar Plan, the lists should be clarified by
precinct election commissions no later than 20 days before the
voting day (January 18, 2024).
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
