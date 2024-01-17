Deadline For Applying To Conduct Exit Poll At Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Upcoming

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Tomorrow, the
time limit for accepting documents submitted for accreditation by
organizations intending to hold "exit-poll" at the extraordinary
presidential elections in Azerbaijan expires, Trend reports.
This is mentioned in the Calendar Plan of main actions and
measures on preparation and holding of extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan.
According to the Calendar Plan, the documents are accepted by
the Central Election Commission (CEC) not later than 20 days before
the voting day (until January 18, 2024).
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
