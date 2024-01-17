Logistics Matters Related To Polling Stations For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Settled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The logistic
matters of providing all polling stations with reliable
communication and uninterrupted electricity have been settled for
the upcoming presidential election, said deputy head of the
Department of Territorial and Organizational Affairs of the
Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Niyaz
Aliyev, Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission (CEC).
Aliyev said that all conditions have been created in the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as
throughout the country, for the citizens of Azerbaijan to be able
to vote at ease. Free, democratic, and transparent holding of
election will be ensured, he noted.
He added that 6,319 polling stations have already been fully
prepared for the extraordinary presidential election, along with
the installation of webcams at 1,000 polling stations.
He also reminded that for the first time, Azerbaijan will be
holding presidential election across its entire sovereign
territory.
He said that monitoring of polling stations is being carried out
together with representatives of the CEC.
"We are in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation on
behalf of the head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan
and get acquainted with the preparations for the election in these
territories. There are 26 polling stations organized in the
liberated territories. About 22,000 voters have been registered at
these polling stations. Of them, 3,700 have relocated to the
territories for permanent residence. There are more than 18,000
citizens involved in construction work," the deputy added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
