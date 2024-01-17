Logistics Matters Related To Polling Stations For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Settled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The logistic matters of providing all polling stations with reliable communication and uninterrupted electricity have been settled for the upcoming presidential election, said deputy head of the Department of Territorial and Organizational Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Niyaz Aliyev, Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Aliyev said that all conditions have been created in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as throughout the country, for the citizens of Azerbaijan to be able to vote at ease. Free, democratic, and transparent holding of election will be ensured, he noted.

He added that 6,319 polling stations have already been fully prepared for the extraordinary presidential election, along with the installation of webcams at 1,000 polling stations.

He also reminded that for the first time, Azerbaijan will be holding presidential election across its entire sovereign territory.

He said that monitoring of polling stations is being carried out together with representatives of the CEC.

"We are in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation on behalf of the head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and get acquainted with the preparations for the election in these territories. There are 26 polling stations organized in the liberated territories. About 22,000 voters have been registered at these polling stations. Of them, 3,700 have relocated to the territories for permanent residence. There are more than 18,000 citizens involved in construction work," the deputy added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

