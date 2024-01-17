Kyrgyzstan's Imports Of Oil Products From Germany Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 17. Kyrgyzstan
imported 1,044 tons of oil products from Germany from January
through October 2023, which is a 6.8-percent increase compared to
the same period in 2022 (978 tons), Trend reports.
Data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee shows that
the total value of these imports over the ten-month span amounted
to $4.015 million, rising by 22 percent compared to January from
October 2022 ($3.285 million).
Among the countries from which Kyrgyzstan imported oil products,
Germany held the sixth position. Russia stood at the forefront with
392,966 tons valued at $290.386 million, followed by Kazakhstan
with 57,307 tons worth $28.305 million, Uzbekistan with 6,425 tons
valued at $4.679 million, Belarus with 3,956 tons worth $4.078
million, and Belgium with 2,302 tons accounting for $8.332
million.
In total, Kyrgyzstan's oil product imports for the
January-October 2023 period amounted to 469,757 tons, declining by
24.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022 (620,243 tons).
The total value for this period reached $357.405 million, marking a
24 decrease from the corresponding period in 2022
($474.583 million).
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with Germany amounted to $343.217
million from January through October 2023, increasing by 2.8 times
compared to the same period in 2022 ($120.921 million).
Kyrgyzstan's exports to Germany totaled $6.157 million from
January through October 2023, decreasing by 52.5 percent compared
to the same period in 2022 ($12.965 million).
The country's imports from Germany amounted to $337.059 million,
rising by 3.1 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($107.956
million).
