Kyrgyzstan's Imports Of Oil Products From Germany Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 17. Kyrgyzstan imported 1,044 tons of oil products from Germany from January through October 2023, which is a 6.8-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 (978 tons), Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee shows that the total value of these imports over the ten-month span amounted to $4.015 million, rising by 22 percent compared to January from October 2022 ($3.285 million).

Among the countries from which Kyrgyzstan imported oil products, Germany held the sixth position. Russia stood at the forefront with 392,966 tons valued at $290.386 million, followed by Kazakhstan with 57,307 tons worth $28.305 million, Uzbekistan with 6,425 tons valued at $4.679 million, Belarus with 3,956 tons worth $4.078 million, and Belgium with 2,302 tons accounting for $8.332 million.

In total, Kyrgyzstan's oil product imports for the January-October 2023 period amounted to 469,757 tons, declining by 24.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022 (620,243 tons). The total value for this period reached $357.405 million, marking a 24 decrease from the corresponding period in 2022 ($474.583 million).

Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with Germany amounted to $343.217 million from January through October 2023, increasing by 2.8 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($120.921 million).

Kyrgyzstan's exports to Germany totaled $6.157 million from January through October 2023, decreasing by 52.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($12.965 million).

The country's imports from Germany amounted to $337.059 million, rising by 3.1 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($107.956 million).