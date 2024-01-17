US Plans To Return Houthis To List Of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The
administration of US President Joe Biden plans to return the Houthi
movement Ansar Allah to the list of foreign terrorist
organizations, sources say, Trend reports.
It is noted that this step is planned to be taken after dozens
of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
In 2021, the United States officially removed Yemen's Houthi
rebels Ansar Allah from its list of terrorist organizations.
