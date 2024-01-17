US Plans To Return Houthis To List Of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to return the Houthi movement Ansar Allah to the list of foreign terrorist organizations, sources say, Trend reports.

It is noted that this step is planned to be taken after dozens of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

In 2021, the United States officially removed Yemen's Houthi rebels Ansar Allah from its list of terrorist organizations.