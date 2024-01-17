Crisis In Red Sea Poses Serious Risks To Oil Supplies - Chevron

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The crisis in the
Red Sea poses serious risks to oil supplies due to increased Houthi
attacks on ships, which could lead to price changes, the head of
the American oil and gas company Chevron Mike Wirth said, Trend reports.
According to him, this could lead to price changes.
"This is a very serious situation and it seems to be getting
worse," he said.
The head of the company emphasized that Chevron continues to
transport oil through this region and works closely with the US
Navy.
