               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Crisis In Red Sea Poses Serious Risks To Oil Supplies - Chevron


1/17/2024 5:03:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The crisis in the Red Sea poses serious risks to oil supplies due to increased Houthi attacks on ships, which could lead to price changes, the head of the American oil and gas company Chevron Mike Wirth said, Trend reports.

According to him, this could lead to price changes.

"This is a very serious situation and it seems to be getting worse," he said.

The head of the company emphasized that Chevron continues to transport oil through this region and works closely with the US Navy.

MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search