UN To Hold High-Level Meeting On Sea-Level Rise

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the convening of a high-level meeting on addressing the existential threats posed by sea-level rise.

The resolution decides that the meeting is to be held on Sept. 25, 2024, on the sidelines of the General Debate of the General Assembly.

The resolution requests the president of the General Assembly to finalize the organizational arrangements for the high-level meeting, including a possible outcome document, through open, transparent and inclusive consultations with UN member states.

COP28 concludes with consensus on climate deal BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON DECEMBER 13, 2023 9:41 AM

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change concluded on Wednesday...



