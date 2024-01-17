UN To Hold High-Level Meeting On Sea-Level Rise

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the convening of a high-level meeting on addressing the existential threats posed by sea-level rise.
The resolution decides that the meeting is to be held on Sept. 25, 2024, on the sidelines of the General Debate of the General Assembly.
The resolution requests the president of the General Assembly to finalize the organizational arrangements for the high-level meeting, including a possible outcome document, through open, transparent and inclusive consultations with UN member states.
